Explosive Video: Why I slapped Akpabio – Ex – NDDC MD, Joi Nunieh

Share the news













Former Managing Director of NDDC,Joi Nunieh has confessed on an Arise TV show that she had cause to slap incumbent Minister of Niger Delta,Mr Godswill Akpabio.

Why explaining the circumstances behind the hot slap, she pointedly accused the minister of sexual harassment.“My meetings with @Senator_Akpabio were either in Apo or Meridian, those are his meeting points…so I slapped him… I am accusing Akpabio of sexual harassment”, according to Arise News Feed on Twitter

See more of Arise News tweets below as well as video of Nunieh’s assertions.

"I am the only woman in Nigeria to have slapped Akpabio" – says Dr Joi Nunieh, detailing the incident when Minister Godswill Akpabio wanted to take advantage of her. #JoiNunieh #GodswillAkpabio #NDDCProbe #NDDC #ARISENews pic.twitter.com/kZXpCdcJd2 — ARISE News Feed (@ARISEtv) July 13, 2020

(3) “My meetings with @Senator_Akpabio were either in Apo or Meridian, those are his meeting points…so I slapped him… I am accusing Akpabio of sexual harassment” – Joi Nuneih, Interim MD of NDDC, responds to allegations made by Niger Delta Minister, Godswill Akpabio pic.twitter.com/5v5HshCw5H — ARISE News Feed (@ARISEtv) July 13, 2020

Related