Explosions damage crude, gas pipelines at Shell, Agip oil fields in Bayelsa

Unidentified persons on Monday attacked oil facilities operated by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) at Ikarama community, Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

Mr Ben Warder, a youth leader in Ikarama near the incident site, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday that residents heard several sounds from the explosions that rocked the oil fields on Monday.

“The site is not far from Ikarama, we heard sounds from the blast and it sounded like dynamites and it was not safe to go near.

“So, when the situation became quiet we had to trace what happened and it turned out that Shell’s gas pipeline and Agip’s crude lines were destroyed.