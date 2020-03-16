Explosion: Sanwo-olu briefs Buhari, sets aside N250m for emergency

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu was at the State House Monday to brief President Muhammadu Buhari on Abule Ado explosion which rocked Lagos Sunday.

Briefing the State House Press Corps after his encounter with the president, Sanwo-olu said he showed Buhari the extent of the destruction.

He said the explosion was extremely unfortunate and not something anyone could imagine.

“We have never seen this level of destruction” he said while answering journalists’ questions.

The governor announced that he has set up a high-powered committee with the deputy governor as chairman.

He also briefed the president on the efforts by the Navy,Nigerian Army and others.

The governor announced that the state has set aside N250m for the emergency relief fund. The state had set up a N2 billion emergency relief fund and members of the public are urged to contribute to the fund.