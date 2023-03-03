Explosion: NSCDC decries operations of illegal refineries in Rivers

By Desmond Ejibas

The Rivers Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has decried the activities of illegal oil bunkerers, which led to the death of 12 persons in an early morning explosion.

The NSCDC Commandant, Michael Ogar, made the remark when he visited the scene of the explosion in Rumuekpe Community in Emuoha on Friday.

He said that 12 persons died while scooping crude from a burst pipeline linked to an illegal bunkering site when suddenly fire ignited and the resultant explosion killed the victims.

“We totally condemn the defiant behaviour of those engaging in illegal oil bunkering activities in Rumuekpe Community.

“The explosion claimed the lives of 12 persons whose identities are yet unknown, while five cars and four tricycles were burnt to ashes.

“We condole with the families of those who lost their lives in the accident and call on perpetrators to learn a big lesson from this heinous act,” he said.

Ogar said the command, together with other security agencies, had in 2021 declared total war on illegal refineries.

He said hundreds of illegal artisanal refineries in the state were destroyed during the operation.

“But it is unfortunate that people have unrepentantly continued to engage in illegal oil bunkering business in the state.

“NSCDC Anti-vandal Squad has repeatedly destroyed a good number of illegal refineries in the area.

“But the unfortunate thing is that once you destroy one illegal refinery they (operators) immediately move to another area and fabricate another.

“So, this unfortunate event should be a warning sign to all unrepentant pipeline vandals and illegal refiners of petroleum products,” he further said.

The NSCDC commandant called for sustained collaboration among the security agencies to strengthen the fight against illegal oil bunkering in the state.

He further called on the public to assist the command with useful information to enable it to completely eliminate illegal artisanal refining sites in the state. (NAN)