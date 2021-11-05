Explosion kills at least 7, injures many in Abuja

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

There was pandemonium in the Kubwa village market, a suburb Abuja, as tank full of Kerosene exploded, killing about seven people including a baby of five years old, left many others seriously injured.

Eye witnesses have raised fears that the death toll could be higher.

The explosion which occurred at about 7: 49 pm affected roadside petty traders who were mainly women with children, many passers-by and destroyed their businesses which the cost is yet to be ascertained at the time of filling the report.



Although the FCT Fire Service came to the rescue of the residents, eye witnesses reported that the fire fighters did not arrive swiftly enough.

Another eye witness who pleaded anonymity expressed her disappointment over the action of the fire service.

” This our country sef! Imagine after coming late, this people did not come with enough water,” she said.



Meanwhile, the real cause of the explosion was not yet known at the time of this report, even as traders suspected that, it could be diluted Kerosene bought from a filling station, while others suspected women hair stylists who were using candle light for their hairdo business may have caused the explosion in unclear circumstances.



While the security personnel later arrived the scene of the fire incident, bodies of the victims were seen being evacuated and the injured rushed to Kubwa general hospital.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...