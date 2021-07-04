Explosion kills 1, injures 2 in Kaduna

(NAN) An explosion in Kaduna on Saturday claimed the life of person , leaving two others injured, reports the  News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Spokesperson of Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Muhammad Jalige,who confirmed the incident, told NAN that  it occurred  at about  4.30pm in Badarawa area of Kaduna North Local Government Area. 

Jalige said after the incident, the victims were to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital, Kaduna, for treatment, where of them  died,another was treated and , while the third person is receiving treatment .

He said investigations had and outcome would made public upon completion of the exercise..(NAN)

