Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Explosion in Ibadan: Makinde deploys security operatives

By Chimezie Godfrey
Residents of Ibadan and immediate environs experienced an uncommon explosion about 8pm Tuesday evening.

Residents of Ibadan and immediate environs experienced an uncommon explosion about 8pm Tuesday evening.

This was revealed in a statement signed by Prince Dotun Oyelade, the Hon Commissioner for Information and orientation, Oyo state.

Oyelade stated further,”There are various interpretations of the incident but it is important for us to state categorically that the state government has taken over and in the full control of the unfortunate occurrence in order to mitigate the incident.

“All security service commanders including para military commanders and Fire Operatives have been deployed by the governor to rein in the spillover from the explosion.

“His Excellency Governor Seyi Makinde therefore implores citizens to calm down and be rest assured that their interests are being looked after.”

