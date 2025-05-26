Explosion in Abuja: Police cordon scene, commence forensic analysis

The FCT Police Command in Abuja confirmed Monday that it received a distress report of an explosion in the territory.

This was contained in a statement signed by SP Josephine Adeh,Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Police Command, Abuja.

According Police Command Spokesperson, “On May 26th, 2025 at approximately 2:50 PM, the FCT Police Command received a distress report regarding an explosion along Mararaba-Nyanya bypass.

“Upon receipt of the report, officers of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit were immediately deployed to the scene. The affected area was swiftly cordoned off for clearance and analysis to ensure the safety of commuters and residents.”

She revealed that “One male victim was rescued at the scene and promptly taken to the hospital, where he is currently receiving medical attention.

Also the police said, “A comprehensive investigation has commenced, including detailed forensic analysis, to ascertain the exact cause and nature of the explosion.

“The FCT Police Command urges members of the public to remain calm and go about their lawful activities without fear, as there is currently no cause for alarm,” the statement said, concluding that, “Residents are also enjoined to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious persons, objects, or movements to the nearest police station, or contact the Command through the following emergency lines:

08032003913, 08028940883, 07057337653.”