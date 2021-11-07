Explosion: ECOWAS Parliament commiserates with Sierra Leone, pledges solidarity

The parliament of the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS) has commiserated with the government and people of Sierra Leone over the explosion of a petroleum tanker on Nov. 5 in Freetown.

The parliament pledged its solidarity with the government and the people.

Dr Sidie Tunis, Parliamentary Speaker, expressed the sympathy of the lawmakers to the Sierra Leonean government and the people in a statement it issued on Saturday in Abuja.

Tunis noted that unfortunate incident sadly led to the loss of lives, infliction of severe injuries on some other residents and damage of property.

“The Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States extends to the Government and good people of the Republic of Sierra Leone, especially the families and loved ones of the victims, heartfelt condolences and sympathy at this trying time.

“The ECOWAS Parliament wishes to assure the bereaved families and those enduring the pains from injuries of its solidarity and sincere prayers during the course of this tragic and traumatic experience.

“Furthermore, the Parliament pledges its full support, in any way possible, and the expression of its hope of healing to the nation.

While praying for the repose of the souls of the dead, the parliament wished the injured speedy recovery.

“May the Almighty God grant the people of Sierra Leone strength, courage and fortitude to endure this period of national mourning, “ the parliament said. (NAN

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...