Explore unconventional avenues for personal growth – Gov. Sani urges NYSC members

By Sani Idris

Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State on Tuesday urged corps members in the state to think creatively and explore unconventional avenues for their personal growth.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sani said this at the closing ceremony of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation course for 2023 Batch B Stream II in Kaduna.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Rabi Salisu, said the present days were full of economic challenges requiring other unconventional means of income.

Sani, therefore, urged the corps members to be resourceful while leveraging on opportunities created for them during their orientation period.

He reiterated that the skills and knowledge they had acquired would continue to be useful to them, not only during their service year, but afterward.

Recalling the core principle of NYSC, which centred around national integration, he urged them to embrace and respect the diverse cultures and traditions of their host communities.

While promising that his administration would continue to support the scheme, he called on heads of government and private institutions in the state to embrace corps members posted to their organisations.

Sani thanked the NYSC leadership in the state for mentoring the youths, while also appreciating all collaborating agencies for their invaluable contributions.

The NYSC State Coordinator, Mr Hassan Taura, had earlier said that the three-week orientation had transformed the corps members into more informed, enlightened, responsible, diligent, and community-driven individuals.

He said they were taught to embrace other cultures, imbibe their values, and commit themselves to the service of the nation.

“Remember that you are the future of this great country and therefore the knowledge and experiences you have gained are not just for personal growth but to contribute positively to the development of our beloved nation, Nigeria,” he said.

Taura implored them to uphold the ideals of NYSC by staying true to the oaths they took and making meaningful impacts on their host communities.

He appreciated the Kaduna State Government, security agencies, and other stakeholders for their contributions toward the success of the scheme in the state. (NAN)

