Explore dialogue, mutual understanding in labour matters — Abdulrazaq tasks NLC

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on Monday called on the labour unions in Nigeria to always explore dialogue and mutual understanding in pressing home their demands from governments.

The governor made the call in Ilorin at the Harmattan School of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) held at the Michael Imoudu National Institute of Labour Studies (MINILS).

The theme for the 2022 Harmattan School is: “Expanding Nigeria’s Democratic Space for Trade Union Organising in the World of Work”.

He specifically commended the labour unions for their contributions to national growth and policies of dialogue.

“I use this platform to call for constant engagements, dialogue and mutual understanding to resolve all issues between stakeholders in the labour industry.

“This will foster industrial harmony, improve productivity, and hasten national development,” he said.

He expressed hope that the gathering would evaluate the inner workings of labour organisations and foster understanding between employers and employees in formal and informal sectors alike.

AbdulRazaq commended the Director General of the Institute, Mr Issa Aremu and his team for sustaining the age-long initiative that he called a smart way to bridge existing gaps in labour-government relations.

The governor reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the welfare of workers in the state as part of the measures to promote industrial harmony.

AbdulRazaq urged participants to extend the knowledge from the event to others who were not present, noting “that is the way our society can reap the full benefits of this laudable programme”.

Speaking also, Mr Issa Aremu, the Director General of the Michael Imoudu Institute for Labour Studies, said the theme for this year’s Harmattan School was apt, adding that the organised labour knew that democracy offered them a better platform to advance the struggle for decent work and decent living.

He said the forthcoming elections in Nigeria would largely be determined by labour issues like employment, wages, security of jobs and good governance.

Aremu questioned who among the presidential candidates was capable and ready to re-industrialise the country, create jobs and pay workers a living wage.

He commended AbdulRazaq for doing so much to promote comfort and dignity of the state workforce, alluding to the government’s commitment to the implementation of the new minimum wage and regular payment of salaries, among other pro-labour programmes.

Earlier in his welcome address, Mr Aliyu Ore, the NLC State Chairman, said that workers of Kwara appreciated the national leadership of the congress for the opportunity of hosting the programme.

According to him, there is need for members to update themselves on new things and study dynamism of struggles.

He commended the state government for the prompt payment of workers salaries, adding that the governor recently presented a new car and other incentives to some workers that distinguished themselves.

A representative of the Country Director for International Labour Organization (ILO) Mrs Inviolata Chinyangarara, advised the NLC to ensure efforts were made to bring on board the youth and women, especially in the rural areas.

She observed that women and youth made up an important part of the economy, while also advising on the need for constant innovations. (NAN)