EXPLAINER: NIMC’s Self-Service App: Safeguarding Nigeria’s Identity Data Through Innovation

…Unlocking the Potential of Digital Identity Safeguarding in the 21st Century

In an era where technological advancements are accelerating at an unprecedented pace, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) of Nigeria has taken a significant leap toward simplifying the process of National Identity Number (NIN) enrolment through the recently launched Self-Service application. This innovation has garnered unwarranted concerns about data security. In this article, we aim to dispel these misconceptions and reinforce the credibility and security of NIMC’s Self-Service App.

A Shield of Security: Data Validation for Nigerians in the Diaspora

First and foremost, it is imperative to acknowledge that the Self-Service App is designed with robust security measures. The concerns surrounding the compromise of Nigeria’s national database are unfounded, as this application primarily caters to Nigerians in the Diaspora. To use the self-service solution, individuals must provide their unique Nigerian international passport numbers and personal details, which are rigorously scrutinized and validated before granting them enrolment. This stringent validation process ensures that only genuine Nigerian citizens in the Diaspora can utilize the application. The comprehensive verification measures, including data encryption, establishes an impenetrable security fortress for the platform.

NIMC has further fortified security by collaborating with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and other local technical partners, thereby linking enrolment to the international passport number. The multiple layers of safety mechanisms embedded in the app leave no room for security breaches.

Global Innovation Leadership: Learning from India and Pakistan

Contrary to the belief that self-service mobile applications are uncharted territories, it is crucial to recognize that countries like India and Pakistan have successfully deployed similar technologies. They have harnessed the potential of self-service mobile applications for identity management, demonstrating that the concept is viable and secure.

The Self-Service App offers applicants the convenience of enrolling, modifying, validating, and obtaining digital identity. Additionally, the app mandates facial capturing as a fundamental requirement for successful applications, ensuring the highest level of identity validation.

Data Protection: Stringent Adherence to Regulatory Frameworks

NIMC’s commitment to data protection and privacy aligns with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Regulation on data protection and data privacy in Nigeria. The application’s design adheres strictly to the business requirements of NIMC and complies with all relevant data security and data protection laws. The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASDRA) manages the back-end of NIMC’s database, providing an additional layer of security to protect the nation’s identity data.

A Brighter Future Awaits

It is unfortunate that some individuals, for personal gain, seek to discredit this groundbreaking innovation. This Self-Service App marks a significant step toward a brighter future for Nigerians, both within and outside the country. It is an initiative that not only empowers Nigerians in the Diaspora to enrol, modify, validate, and obtain digital identity without the need to return to Nigeria but also enhances the overall integrity of the national identity database.

The visionary leadership of President Bola Tinubu and the Acting Director General of NIMC, Abisoye Coker-Odusote, has played a pivotal role in rolling out this initiative as part of the new administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda. This application, designed for Nigerians in the Diaspora, will not only liberate them from extortion and racketeering but will also enable NIMC to generate foreign exchange, benefiting the government’s coffers.

The self-service among other benefits, eliminates the bottlenecks around delays in the enrolment process and modification of the NIN, thereby increasing the turnaround time for applications.

Self-Service enrolment process

1. App Download: Easy Access

Nigerians in the Diaspora can effortlessly download the Self-Service application from their app stores. This step ensures accessibility and user-friendliness.

2. Secure Authentication: The Gateway

For those with NIN, it’s the key to access the self-service enrolment. Those without NIN are accommodated through secure emails, adjusting the process accordingly.

3. One Device, One Enrolment: Enhanced Security

To prevent multiple enrolments on a single device, we’ve fortified the application with security measures, preserving its integrity and thwarting fraudulent activities.

4. Dual Authentication: Comprehensive Security

Our two-factor authentication and approvals, using Contactless Face Biometric and Contactless Finger Biometric, enhance security and user authenticity.

5. Passport Numbers: Simplifying Enrolment

Diasporan adults use their Nigerian International Passport numbers as crucial identifiers, streamlining the process. The integration with the Nigerian Immigration Service via secure APIs bolsters this method’s accuracy.

6. Child Enrolment: Careful Consideration

Enrolling Diasporan children is thoughtfully designed. Parents with NIN play a pivotal role. Integration with the NPC ECRVS system ensures additional validation for children.

7. Rigorous Backend Approval: Scrutiny and Validation

Our stringent backend approval process ensures thorough scrutiny and validation before granting a valid NIN to Diasporan applicants. This, combined with existing security measures, guarantees legitimacy.

In conclusion, NIMC’s Self-Service App is a testament to Nigeria’s commitment to innovation and security in the 21st century. We should embrace this transformative technology and recognize it as a step toward a more efficient and secure future. Misgivings should not overshadow the potential of this groundbreaking initiative, as it has the capacity to transform the narrative not only in Nigeria but across Africa and the world at large. It is a significant stride toward unlocking the potential of digital identity safeguarding in the 21st century.

