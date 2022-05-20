Experts, veterans charge journalists on professionalism

By Uchenna Ugwu

Key experts and associates of the media in Ebonyi have charged journalists in the state to deepen professionalism while discharging their duties.

The General Manager, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRSCN), Unity FM Abakaliki, Mr Okpani Nkama Jnr, gave the charge on Thursday, during the Grand Finale of the 2022 Press Week in Abakaliki.

The theme of the press week is “Time to Deepen Media Involvement in Nigerian’s Democracy”.

Nkama encouraged journalists in the state to maintain ethics of the profession in setting the agenda, social responsibility that would tell a story and be the watch dog of the society.

He described the activities of the Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) as a retreat for journalists to reposition themselves in the discharge of their duties.

The State Chairman of the NUJ Ebonyi Council, Comrade Tony Nwizi, also advised journalists in the state to exhibit professionalism in their duties.

The Chairman, Correspondents Chapel, Mr Samson Nwafor, urged Journalists to always ensure balanced reportage.

A Professor of Mass Communication, National Open University of Nigeria, Abuja, Mr Jonathan Aliede, said that journalists are expected to scrutinise aspiring political office holders through exhaustive analysis of their antecedents and contributions to the society.

Aliede said the evaluation would enable electorates make informed, electoral choices and decisions, especially now that 2023 general election is approaching.

“Journalists are expected to defend the course of justice, fairness and equity for a better society,” he said.

He urged politicians to avoid handling Journalists with disdain.

The Medical Director, National Obstetric Fistula Center, Abakaliki, and Recipient of award of excellence, Mr Johnson Obuna, pledged continuous partnership with the Correspondents Chapel to make meaningful impact in the service of humanity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event featured presentation of awards of excellence to some associate members and deserving dignitaries in the state. (NAN)

