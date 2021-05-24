Experts from the worlds of corporate communication, research and agency practice will share insights and best practices Wednesday through Friday at the Public Relations and Communication Research Measurement and Evaluation Workshop to hold at the School of Media and Communication, Pan Atlantic University, Lagos.

Participants will know the best practices in communication research and evaluation, establish measurement standards for company activities and programmes, reinforce principles and linkages between measurement and evaluation and successful corporate communication planning and execution.

Apart from SMC faculty, many speakers will share industry, agency and research perspectives and experience.

Mr Adesola Adebawo, Manager Communications, Chevron Nigeria & Mid-Africa Business Unit, will speak on “Using Insights to Drive Crisis and Corporate Communication at Chevron Nigeria”. Mr Erhumu Bayagbon, Head, Public Relations, will share experiences from Airtel Nigeria in “Managing Communications at Airtel: The Link between Issues Management, Planning and Crisis Communication and Management”.

John Ehiguese, a former president of the Public Relations Consultants Association of Nigeria and CEO of Mediacraft Associates PR, will share hands-on “The difference research makes in managing communication accounts”.

Monitoring and Evaluation specialist Celestine Achi of Digital PRWire will educate on “Mixed Methods Research in PR – Global Benchmarks for Results Measurement & Evaluation”.

Dr Silk Ugwu, head of SMC’s Marketing Communications Department, will lead the academic angle with support from Adjunct Faculty Chido Nwakanma.

Director of Professional Education, SMC, Chief Isaac Ezechukwu, said the workshop would be the first of two to hold this year. He said SMC seeks to encourage knowledge production in the very critical area of communication research and evaluation by establishing indigenous cases and benchmarks.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

