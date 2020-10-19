Experts task FG to expand digital technology to rural areas

A couple of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) experts have advised the Federal Government to expand access to digital technology to the rural areas.

Mr Jide Awe, an ICT technologist told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos that the rural areas needed to benefit from ICT and implored the Federal Government to incentivise communications network providers to expand their facilities to the grassroots.

“Also attracting more digital investments to the rural areas is important to strengthen the rural digital economy. Rural digital inclusion should be a priority of the National Broadband Plan,’’ he said.

Awe noted, however, that financing and other logistical factors must be taken into consideration to achieve the coverage of the rural areas.