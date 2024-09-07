Experts outline route to effective students’ leadership at FUTA retreat

The Ondo State representative on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and a former member, Ondo State House of Assembly, Prince Otito Atikase has stated that leaders who want to be effective and drive social change, must build networks and cordial relationships with the members of the society. He stated this while speaking as the Guest Speaker at a retreat for Students Union leaders of the Federal University of Technology Akure ,FUTA held at Premier Holiday Resort, Igbara-Oke, on the 5th of September 2004.

Atikase told the students ,led to the Retreat by their President, Adegoriola Abejoye, that effective leadership is about emotional intelligence, character, sacrifices, selflessness, and vision. He said leadership that impacts generations should align with people’s aspirations. He admonished the Students Union leaders to take advantage of alumni networks to achieve greater heights as the Alumni of any University are a great strength to leverage on.

Speaking on the topic, “Building Bridges: Cultivating Strong Networks for Effective Leadership”.

Atikase said “Leaders, by building and maintaining strong relationships, can effectively advocate for their vision, mobilize others, and achieve their goals. Whether navigating challenges, seizing opportunities, or driving change, a strong network enhances a leader’s effectiveness. An effective leader prioritizes moral integrity, empathy, and a deep commitment to the greater good of the people.”

Atikase encouraged the students’ leaders to cultivate the habit of reaching out across different areas, whether within an organization or across industries, to create a network of mutual support and collaboration. He said cultivating a strong network means intentionally developing relationships that can support leadership objectives and which will ultimately help them to achieve set goals as students’ leaders and enhance their career progression after leaving school.

In her remarks , the Vice Chancellor , Professor Adenike Oladiji described students’ leadership as critical to the engagement between the student body and Management and a a veritable platform to shape the future of society. According to her , “The students’ union is a leadership training platform – the students who lead the body are trained for future leadership responsibilities as they bear the burden of holding positions and finances in trust; they learn boldness and how to disagree without becoming disagreeable; and they learn how to bear the pain of failing to meet their own expectations and those of their colleagues.”

She reiterated that to lead, there must be connection and collaboration or unity of purpose, and when these are absent, resources are dissipated and very little progress would be made, if any at all. Professor Oladiji said “Our aspirations as members of FUTA Community must not be at cross purpose with the vision of the University, which is: To be a world-class university of technology and Centre of excellence in teaching, research and service delivery.”

Also speaking The Dean of Student Affairs, Professor David Oke said leadership should not be seen as an individual endeavor, but a collective responsibility. “The success of the Students Union depends on your ability to work as a cohesive team, to support one another and to harness your diverse strengths towards a common goal. In today’s interconnected world , the ability to build meaningful connections, work collaboratively and lead with purpose is crucial. Student leaders should be at the forefront of driving positive change , not just within the University but also in the wider community,” Oke stated.

The FUTASU president on his part described the retreat as engaging , productive and very beneficial. According to Abejoye, “The speakers at the retreat spoke from relatable experiences and we were able to connect with them. Indeed, some of the speakers were former students’ union leaders, people who were there before us, we learnt a great deal, and this will reflect in the way we lead at our different positions . The retreat has equipped us to lead well and show good example that will propel students’ unionism to a greater height in FUTA.”