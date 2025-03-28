Experts, CSO demand holistic 12-year education policy

An education expert and the Civil Society Coalition on Education for All (CSACEFA) have urged the Federal Government to adopt a holistic approach in implementing the proposed

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

An education expert and the Civil Society Coalition on Education for All (CSACEFA) have urged the Federal Government to adopt a holistic approach in implementing the proposed 12-year education policy

.

They spoke in Abuja at a Stakeholders’ Policy Roundtable Discussion on Securing National Education Transformation Agenda in Nigeria: The Role of Stakeholders in Achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Reviewing the proposed policy, Dr Ogechi Okafor, National Vice Chairperson of the Forum for African Women Educationalists (FAWE), emphasised the importance of proper implementation, adequate funding, and teacher training.

It may be recalled that Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, had earlier proposed the 12-year uninterrupted education model during a

extraordinary National Council on Education meeting in Abuja.

The proposal seeks to replace the current 9-3-4 education structure with a 12-4 system.

Under this new model, children will spend twelve years in basic education before progressing directly to tertiary education, which will require a minimum of four years.

Okafor commended the potential benefits of the policy, including reducing dropout rates, promoting gender equality, and enhancing skills in vocational training, entrepreneurship, and STEM.

She warned that without proper execution, the policy would fail to address Nigeria’s long-standing educational challenges.

“Our problem in Nigeria has never been policies but implementation. The issue here is that anything that has to do with education has to take a holistic approach.

“What do I mean by holistic approach? It’s not just about mere semantics, mere pronouncements. I was thinking that we have all sat down to look at the issues we have in relating to education.

“Why are we here? What are we not getting right? What do we need to do to be able to get that quality education that we are fighting for?” she said.

Okafor explained that the proposed policy could improve critical thinking by shifting from end-of-year examinations to continuous assessment, but education reform must be more than just announcements.

She stressed the need for teacher training and retraining, criticising the “copy-and-paste” approach to education that fails to address Nigeria’s specific challenges.

She called for a curriculum that equips students with practical skills and indigenous problem-solving abilities.

Okafor also highlighted severe underfunding as a major barrier.

“This year’s budget allocated only 7.6 per cent to education, far below UNICEF’s recommendation of 26 per cent.

“How can we improve infrastructure, instructional materials, and teacher welfare with such limited funding? We need better financial planning,” she added.

Also, Damian-Mary Adeleke, Programme Manager at CSACEFA, stressed the importance of proper fund allocation and monitoring.

“It’s not just about how much money is allocated, but how it is used.

“Are we tracking how funds are spent? Are we ensuring teachers are trained and infrastructure is improved? Without strategic planning, we will continue to face the same problems,” he said.

Adeleke also pointed to other challenges, including parental scepticism about education due to unemployment and security concerns.

He advocated for free, uninterrupted education to ensure all children remain in school. (NAN)


