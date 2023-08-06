Experts caution Tinubu against military attack on Niger, canvass diplomatic option

By Olawale Akinremi

A Peace and Conflict Studies expert, Prof. Isaac Albert, has cautioned President Bola Tinubu against embarking on a military action against Niger Republic over the overthrow of the civilian administration in the country.

Albert, of Institute of Peace and Strategic Studies, University of Ibadan, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that the action might be more dangerous, as it was capable of leading to the springing up of more terrorist groups.

“Tinubu should seek the advice of security experts before leading Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on invading Niger, especially due to Nigeria’s current internal security challenge.

“Attacking Niger at this point in time is not the best option because it may give rise to more terrorist groups to connive and attack Nigeria.

“Yes, Nigeria and ECOWAS may be able to defeat Niger in the short run, but Nigeria may have Boko Haram, Russia-backed Wagner and other terrorist organisations to contend with in the long run.

“We must not forget that Nigerian army is substantially helping Nigeria to curtail the activities of Boko Haram along its border.

“Moreover, most of the countries claiming to be supporting Nigeria today may be our enemies at the end of the day.

“Furthermore, where will Nigeria and ECOWAS get the required fund to pursue the invasion?

“Ghana, The Gambia, Benin Republic, Cote d’Ivoire Coast, Togo and other ECOWAS member-states, alongside Nigeria, are in economic crises and struggling to satisfy the yawning of their people,” he said.

Albert described as unnecessary the cutting off of power supply to Niger by Nigeria.

According to him, it will not take the Nigerien military junta much time to build their own electricity through their international allies.

He said that Nigeria might lose its electricity if Niger decided to block the dams through which it generated power.

“What Nigeria and ECOWAS should do is simply to explore diplomatic option.

“They should rather have a meeting with the Nigerien military junta on when they hope to leave and possibly pressurise them into organising elections within the next six months.

“It will take them more time on the battle field than diplomatically resolving the matter,” Albert said.

In his own submission, a Professor of Comparative Politics, Gbade Ojo, said that bad governance on the part of civilian leaders brought about recent military take-over in some African country.

Ojo, of Department of Political Science, University of Ilorin, pointed out that nothing good would come out of the impending military action against Niger, if the citizens of the country had decided to accept the military junta.

According to him, many civilian leaders in Africa are encouraging coups because of their sit-tight leadership style.

NAN recalls that ECOWAS, under the chairman of Tinubu, had recently given Niger’s coup leaders up till today (Sunday) to step down and reinstate the democratically-elected president or face military action. (NAN)

