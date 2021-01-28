Expert warns against open defecation in Ekiti community

Dr Bayo Ogunmola, a medical practitioner in Ido-Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State, has advised residents of the area to desist from open defecation.

Ogunrinde gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ido-Ekiti on Thursday.

He warned that defecating in the open poses great health challenge and exposes lives to diseases, such as cholera, typhoid and malaria.

According to him, residents, who are fond of defecating on the road sides, dump sites and drains, should desist from such dirty habit.

Ogunrinde therefore urged the people to maintain environmental hygiene to protect the area from avoidable infections and diseases.

He said: “It is quite unfortunate that most people have cultivated the habit of defecating in drains, dump sites, which are very unhealthy for the people living in the area.

“I want to appeal to our people to desist from sunch unhealthy habit and maintain proper hygiene for their health.

“It is until we learn to keep our environment clean, that we can all live a healthy life,” Ogunrinde said.

He called for strict enforcement of the relevant environmental laws by environmental officers to effectively check open defecation by residents. (NAN)