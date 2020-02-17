Expert warns against incessant clicking on links in internet

A Lagos-based software developer, Mr Austin Agbakor on Monday warned against incessant clicking on links in internet without verification to avoid being infiltrated by fraudsters.

Agbakor, who is the Chief Executive Officer, Cvhub4Africa, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

The ICT expert said that clicking on links without verification would expose one’s device to malwares which phished contacts and account details of unsuspecting user.

He said that for one to prevent being a victim of the scam, it was important to make use of WhatsApp’s two-step verification to add more security to one’s account.

According to him, any attempt to verify your phone number on WhatsApp will then need to be accompanied by the six-digit pin you created during the process and this should prevent fraudsters from impersonating you after porting your number.

“Also do not ignore any notification sent to you by your cell phone provider saying your number is about to be ported.

“Get in touch with your provider on its general service number; you can also add your email address to which links can be sent in case you forget your pin.

“Always bear it in mind that the hackers are aware your bank apps which are linked to your device and even have access to your device, so let us be proactive to prevent hacking,’’ he said.

Agbakor also recommended downloading the latest Antivirus security software for mobile devices and personal computers.

He said it was important especially if one fell victim of a WhatsApp scam and bank accounts was compromised or hacked.

Agbakor said that one should understand that the current security lapse on social media was a breeding ground for money scams such as WhatsApp where fraudsters took over people’s account to solicit for money.

He however, urged that one should remember to keep personal information protected at all times so as not to give fraudsters access to other accounts or allow them to apply for credit through one’s bank account.

NAN reports that Cvhub4Africa is an international development centre on mission to empower Nigerians digitally. (NAN)