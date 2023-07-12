Expert urges FCTA to upgrade tourism sites to boost renvenue

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

The President of Youth in Tourism, Mr Daniel Okon has urged the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to upgrade tourism sites in the territory to boost revenue generation.

Okon made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the FCT has a lot of ”low hanging fruits inform” of tourism sites, attractions and destinations.

“We have attractions like the Jabi Lake, Usman Dam, Also Rock, Millennium Park, Abuja, Intemational Golf and Country Club, BMT African Garden, Abuja National Arboretum, Children Zoo and many others.

“These are sites and atttactions that tourists can visit and the territory will make money. The benefits will also trikle down to the hospitality and other sectors either directly or indirectly.

“All these are low hanging fruits that the FCTA and Federal Government could collaborate and improve or develop.

”I am positive that it can generate a lot revenue for the government if they are put to proper use,” he said.

Okon further explained that the tourism sector in the country has taken the back sit, adding that politicians are not interested in improving the sector.

He said that if experts were put in position of authority to administer the sector, it would have gone far.

“We keep making similar mistakes of appointing people who do not have the passion and interest in tourism to be the minister and CEOs of tourism patastatals.

“It would be good to put round peg in round holes so that Nigeria tourism sites could be transform to destinations that tourists around the would be interested in visiting.

“I think it is time that tourism stakeholders like Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria, its affiliates and others to set the agenda for the government to transform the sector,” Okon said. (NAN)

