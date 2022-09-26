Expert trains 100+ Kwara people on entrepreneurship 

By Olayinka Owolewa

Mr Ahmad Lawal, a Serial Entrepreneur/Business Consultant, has advised upcoming entrepreneurs not to be afraid of failure, if they must be successful.

Lawal, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of HairSense, gave the advice in Ilorin on Monday while speaking at a training, tagged “Entrepreneurs’ Pump 9.0″.

The event, with the theme: “Handling Rejection and Failures as an Entrepreneur in Business”, was put together to encourage more people to embrace creating jobs rather than seeking for one.

He said “if you don’t strike, you won’t hit”, adding that not trying at all guarantees failure.

“Give every single endeavour your best. However, it is important to know when to give your all and when to quit.

“Your chances of success increase with each trial. You must always have a time of critical evaluation; what is going wrong and how it will be resolved,” Lawal counselled.

He told the participants that failure is an experience, which he described as the best teacher.

Lawal also advised them that when in business, one must always keep records of business activities, which must include income and expenditure.

“Using your evaluated growth pattern, create a forecast of the failure. This should influence your decision to quit or continue.

“Embrace the possibility of failure. Know when to quit, analyse and document the reasons for the failure.

“Always be pleasant in the face of rejection, Always be persistent, use subtle reminders,” Lawal said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that more than 100 beneficiaries participated in the training. (NAN)

