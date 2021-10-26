Expert tasks media practitioners on fact-checking

Dr Emmanuel Shehu, the Director, International Institute of Journalism, on Tuesday in Abuja, tasked journalists and other media practitioners to ensure that facts remained the core of journalism practice in the country.

Shehu gave the advice at a workshop, while delivering a lecture titled: “New Media and the Burden of Fact-Checking in Legislative Reporting”.

The workshop titled: “Legislative Reporting and Citizen Engagement” was organised by the National Assembly in collaboration with YIAGA Africa, an NGO, for reporters and information officers.

Shehu said that media practitioners have the responsibility of maintaining accuracy in spite of the challenges that accompanied the new media.

“The media has the responsibility of promoting a free press but it also has the burden of ensuring that the structures of governance in a democracy are properly functional, especially the legislature whose role will always determine the quality of a democracy.

“Therefore the media must recognise the challenges posed by the new media and adapt to handling the burden, especially in the sphere of political reportage, and specifically in covering the activities of the legislature.

“The implication is that there is recognition that media professionals, especially with the advent of new media have the burden of ensuring that facts remain sacred in journalism by establishing processes for maintaining accuracy,” he said.

He said that the work of fact-checking had largely moved away from traditional publishing and into the realm of political journalism.

He said legislative reporting was becoming increasingly important in safeguarding the democratic system.

“Consequently there is a need for consistent efforts in ensuring more focus on objectivity and professionalism in reporting on the legislature.

“This is making editors understand that their perspective on legislative reporting is critical as professionals,” he said.

Shehu stressed the need for establishing a code of ethics for journalists on the legislative beat and making recommendations for improving legislative reporting.

