Expert tasks media on development journalism

#TrackNigeria: Mr Chukwuemeka Okareafor, a media expert, on Friday in Keffi, Nasarawa State, advised Nigerian media to focus on development journalism.

He gave the advice in a talk at a three-day training for journalists on “UNEP Report (2011) of Assessment on Ogoni Land and Role of Media on Implementation of Clean-Up”.

Following years of crude oil refining activities by multinational companies, Ogoniland in the Niger Delta area became polluted, prompting the need for clean up to restore the environment.

The UN Environment Programme (UNEP), therefore, conducted a research and produced a report — the Environment Assessment of Ogoniland in August 2011 (UNEP Report 2011) and delivered to Federal Government.

In the report, UNEP recommended that oil and gas industry and communities should begin comprehensive clean up of Ogoniland, restore polluted environments and put an end to all forms of oil contamination in the region.

Okareafor, therefore, said journalists should focus more on news items that impact the lives of the common poeple, stressing that there should be reports on progress made in the Ogoni clean up as it relates to the lives of the Ogoni people.

He added that such development reportage could serve as the voice of the voiceless toward promoting quality lives.

According to him, the role of media toward implementation of the clean up in Ogoni land cannot be overemphasised.

Mr Monday Osasah, the acting Executive Director, Afrcan Centre for Leadership, Strategy and Development (Centre-LSD) said that the Ogoni clean up was paramount to national development.

He advised Federal Government to create; Ogoni land restoration authority and environmental fund, institutional and regulatory reforms and coordinate multi-stakeholder efforts.

He said multiple stakeholders would offer emergency measures toward providing drinking water and health facilities and rehabilitate the environment.

He added that the stakeholders would also assist communities to take proactive stance against theft and illegal refining. (NAN)

