Expert tasks FG on critical reforms in tertiary education

A social works expert, Dr DornCklaimz Enamhe has called on the Federal Government to take steps towards reforming the tertiary education sector.

Enamhe, a lecturer in Social Works Department, University of Calabar, made the call while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Monday.

Enamhe, also the university’s Alumni Relations Officer, was speaking on the performance of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration after one year in office.

He said that very critical reforms were required to enhance the quality and relevance of tertiary education in Nigeria.

The lecturer further said that increased funding of tertiary education would lead to improved infrastructure, better staff-to-student ratio, and enhanced research opportunities.

He noted that assessing Tinubu’s administration’s impact on tertiary education would require a thorough evaluation of policies, actions, and outcomes.

“So reforms and innovations are needed for the continued relevance of our tertiary education.

“There is also the need to establish innovative programmes, and to implement technology integration.

“Honest steps should be taken to enable marginalised groups to access education through scholarships and grants,” he said.

Enamhe called for international collaborations to strengthen partnerships with foreign institutions in order to foster exchange programmes, research collaborations and global networking.

He urged the Federal Government to guide against excessive political influence on academic affairs, especially in appointments and curriculum decisions.

“This will lead to conflicting policies, it will create uncertainties and inefficiencies in the tertiary education system,” he said.(NAN)(

By Ehigimetor Igbaugba