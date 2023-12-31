Expert seeks improved policies for travel agencies

A logistics company, AGIL Travels and Tours, has called for the Federal Government’s intervention on improved policies to address challenges of travel agencies in Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer, AGIL, Mr Ayo Gbeleyi, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

He said these policies would help to facilitate improved foreign reputation of the tourism sector and the country in general.

“In recent times, there has been abuse of travel protocols by Nigerians due to the ‘Japa’ syndrome, which has led to stringent measures put in place by some countries.

”This has impacted on our foreign reputation and can be checked by travel agencies if the right policies are put in place.

“Most airlines are taking up the duties of the travel agencies and this should not be encouraged by the government because each has roles to play in the travels and tours sector.

‘’The federal government should make priority to travel agencies in the country and make policies that will encourage travel and tourism businesses in Nigeria.

‘“Issues such as hike in ticket prices from Nigeria are alarming and I implore that foreign airlines be called to order.

‘’There is need for urgent and intentional reforms in the aviation industry in the new year especially as it affects the travel and tourism business in Nigeria,’’ he said.

According to him, if this is done, illegal travel processes will be eradicated and Nigeria will be among countries with standard best practice of international travel.

Gbeleyi appreciated the government especially the Minister of Interior for improving the international passport process.

He said that more could be done in collaboration with travel agencies to achieve the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of the federal government. (NAN)

By Stellamaris Ashinze

