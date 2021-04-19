Expert says security, other factors key to tackling high inflation rate

April 19, 2021 Favour Lashem Foreign, News, Project 0



A financial expert says the provision of security, large scale farming and intervention in manufacturing are key factors in tackling the rising inflation rate in the country.

Mr Niyi Akinsanya, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

NAN reports that the data released by the Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Thursday showed the in inflation to 18.17 per cent in amid accelerating increase in food prices.

He explained that government to tackle the economic challenges, particularly the continuous rising inflation, it must step up in providing adequate security farmers in order to encourage them to return to their farms.

He urged government at all levels to do more in encouraging large scale agriculture that would guarantee food security in the country.

The expert also noted that must be aggressive intervention in the manufacturing job creation thereby, boosting the economy.

must be aggressive inducement and incentives to more people to become farmers with amenities provided by the government to enable them compete easily with imported items.

“Government should remove margin between exchange and black market rate at least those genuinely importing key raw materials that cannot be produced locally,’’ he said.

Akinsanya noted that insecurity like , insurgency and kidnapping in the country had affected the activities of farmers, hence causing food shortage.

According to him, the high of food items in the market with limited supply is one of the reasons for the hike in the prices of some food stuff in the market. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,