Expert reiterates importance of assessment of Port Harcourt-Maiduguri railway project

Dr Bassey Uzodinma, an Environmental and Social Safeguards Consultant has reiterated the importance of carrying out Environmental Social and Impact Assessment (ESIA) prior to the commencement of Port Harcourt-Maiduguri railway project.

Uzodinma said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that it was necessary to critically assess ESIA impacts on the soil, air, water, and other environmental components.

Uzondinma added that such assessment was in a bid to mitigate the adverse impacts and enhancing the positive ones.

He said that it would help to develop robust environmental and social management plans for the proposed project.

Uzodinma noted that the key concerns raised had been the intention to rehabilitate the existing narrow gauge railway instead of standard gauge railway with modern infrastructure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Executive Council had recently gave approval for the rehabilitation and construction of the existing 1,443 km Port Harcourt- Maiduguri narrow gauge railway and its accessories.

This include new branch lines from the proposed Bonny Deep Sea Port, through Onne, Elelenwo, to the proposed Industrial Park at Ubima, and finally to Owerri.

According to Uzondinma, in compliance with national and international environmental and social safeguards requirements some environmental consulting firms were engaged to carry out ESIA for the projects.

He commended the Federal Government for such move, adding that it would help to assuage the feelings of those whose lands were taken over.

Uzondinma stated that when completed the railway project would help to boost the nation’s economy. (NAN)