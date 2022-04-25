Expert raises concern over effects of Genetically engineered crops/food

An agriculture expert, Mr Ismail Olawale, has expressed concern over genetically engineered crops/animals and its effect on human health.

Olawale, a fellow at the National Agricultural Extension and Research Liaison Services (NAERLS) made the observations in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, in Lagos.

According to him, genetically engineered crops and animals improved the productivity or potential of such crops or animals but were still linked to a lot of reservations.

He however, said that in spite the blessings of GMOs, their emergence have been greeted with a lot of reservations over the years.

“The term GMO is just an aspect of biotechnology. Biotechnology is a bigger term that comprises the manipulation of some chemical composition and properties of crops to improve their performance.

“There are various forms of biotechnology but green biotechnology is basically concerned with improving agriculture productivity of both animal and crop life.

“It involves tampering with the DNA of crops or animals to boost productivity

“There are lots of agitation and controversies surrounding genetically engineered or modified crops to replace normal animal or crop cultivation.

“There are fears that the genetically engineered processes could lead to mutations that can spring up different gene that will be problematic in the near future.

“There are also rising concerns over GMO crops, there are fears that they may not be beneficial as those grown traditionally.

“The shelf life of genetically engineered food or fruit do not last as long as those cultivated normally.

“There are also special requirements, procedures that must be specifically adhered to in the cultivation of GMOs,” the expert said.

Olawale further expressed concerns over the side effects of GMOs on the environment as well as other difficulties on crop cultivation.

“There are also fears that the pollens of GMO crops if planted alongside naturally cultivated crops, they can cross pollinate which can lead to an entirely different crop breed.

“GMO crops have also been linked to the springing up of different kinds of weed that local farmers are unable to contain.

“Environmental degradation is also linked to the cultivation of GMO crops because it had been noted to altering the soil composition.

‘The issue of GMO crops affecting human health negatively is an ongoing debate that is still unresolved,” Olawale said.

He said “most scientists pushing for more adoption of GMO crops always claim there is nothing wrong with it based on their tests, researches and findings.

‘However there are histories that have shown social cultural effects of GMOs,” he added. (NAN)

