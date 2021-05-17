Dr Chima Abiaziem, a medical practitioner, has promised free medical treatment to persons who join the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Mgbala Uba ward, Oguta Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo.



Abiaziem, who is the Chief Medical Director of Mother Care Hospital in Owerri, made the pledge at the LGA headquarters on Sunday when he welcomed 3,000 new members from the ward to the party.



He thanked the new members for taking a ‘decisive step’ adding that their collective resolve will signal a new beginning.



He promised to extend the free treatment to incoming members as part of his efforts to give back to society and urged the people of the ward to look out for benefits before joining a political party.



“We cannot afford to stay in politics and gain nothing because politics is all about gaining the dividends of democracy and giving your loyalty.



“I promise to offer free medical treatment to our people in this ward, especially from Agwa clan who decamped to the ruling APC,” he said.



He, however, tasked the new members on loyalty to the party irrespective of individual differences.



He further urged them to support the governor, Hope Uzodimma, in his efforts to rid the state of insecurity which he assured will soon be a thing of the past.



“Gov. Hope Uzodimma is changing the narratives and we urge you to support him and the APC and not be disturbed or discouraged by the activities of unpatriotic elements.



“Agwa clan is blessed with numerical strength and we can attract all forms of infrastructure lacking here today if we use our numbers on the right platform,” he said. (NAN)

