Expert pledges free medical treatment as 3,000 join APC in Imo

May 17, 2021



Dr Chima Abiaziem, a medical practitioner, has promised free medical treatment to persons who join the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Mgbala Uba ward, Oguta Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo.


Abiaziem, who is the Chief Medical Director of Mother Care Hospital in Owerri, made the pledge at the LGA headquarters on Sunday when he welcomed 3,000 new members from the ward to the party.


He thanked the new members taking a ‘decisive step’ adding that their collective resolve will signal a new beginning.


He promised to extend the free treatment to incoming members as part of his efforts to back to and urged the people of the ward to look out benefits before joining a political party.


“We cannot afford to stay in politics and gain because politics is all about gaining the dividends of democracy and giving your loyalty.


“I promise to offer free medical treatment to our people in ward, especially from Agwa clan who decamped to the ruling APC,” he said.


He, however, tasked the new members on loyalty to the party irrespective of individual .


He further urged them to support the governor, Hope Uzodimma, in his efforts to rid the state of insecurity which he assured will soon be a thing of the past.


“Gov. Hope Uzodimma is changing the narratives and we urge to support him and the APC and not be disturbed or discouraged by the activities of unpatriotic elements.


“Agwa clan is blessed with numerical strength and we can attract all forms of infrastructure lacking here today if we use our numbers on the platform,” he said. (NAN)

