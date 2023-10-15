Expert lauds Kyari’s reforms to revitalise  NNPCL

By Deji Abdulwahab

An expert in the oil and gas industry, Dr Kailani Muhammed, has commended the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Malam Mele Kyari, for introducing positive reforms to revitalise the company.

Muhammed, an engineer and former NNPC staff in Kaduna State, gave the commendation in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

He noted that Kyari’s giant giant strides, positive contributions and focused leadership in the oil and gas sector in the last four years had been remarkable.

“The GCEO has put positive reforms in place to revamp the oil and gas industry since his assumption of office about four years ago.

“In spite of the numerous challenges be-deviling the sector, Kyari has grown crude oil production to an enviable level of 1.7 million bpd of crude oil and condensate combined as at Sept. 2023.

“According to the fourth quarter of 2022 figures released, Nigeria has regained its position as the largest crude oil producer in Africa, ahead of Algeria’s 1.021 million barrels/day and Angola’s 1.088mb/d in November 2022,” he said.

Muhammed noted that Kyari was able to achieve the feat in spite of the oil theft and pipeline vandalism overwhelming Nigeria’s oil business in recent week.

He said the NNPCL under Kyari, adopted the Saudi Aramco’s model of using video surveillance to monitor its pipelines carrying crude oil from wells to flow stations in the Niger Delta region.

“The NNPCL in collaboration with security agencies, has also put up a Control Centre, to provide surveillance of all the country’s oil and gas assets in the Niger Delta,” he said.

According to him, the surveillance system, known as the Central Coordination, Data Integration and Activation Control Room, just like the Saudi Aramco, uses video visibility to monitor the country’s Niger Delta pipeline networks, where more than 90 percent of the country’s crude is explored.

“Through the Data Control Centre, the NNPC, has the capability to see and monitor the movement of vessels in the coast of Nigeria’s territorial waters in real time.

“From the facility, officials of the NNPCL, working with operatives of the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies, can determine, in real time, if a vessel is carrying out operations within Nigeria’s coastal waters legally.

“Beyond arresting crude oil thieves and shutting down illegal refineries, the NNPCL under his leadership, has expanded the frontiers for crude oil production,” he said.

Muhammed listed one of the most impressive accomplishments of Kyari’s stewardship at NNPCL, was the flag-off of the Kolmani Integrated Development Project in Bauchi State in November 2022.

According to him, this marked the first ever, commencement of effort to commercially exploit oil in the Northern part of Nigeria.

“The OPL 809 and 810, which lies in the Gongola Basin of the Upper Benue Trough, straddling Bauchi and Gombe States, seen as one of the most massive projects as the Kolmani Oil Field, is estimated to have a reserve of about one billion barrels of crude oil.

“The project will enable the country to transport two billion standard cubic feet of natural gas daily to power plants in Abuja, Kaduna, Kano, and various gas-based industries, thus, boosting the nation’s socio-economic growth.

“It is also noted that the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, which transitioned the NNPC into NNPC Limited, being a CAMA company, has enabled the National Oil Conglomerate, to have a very strong governance structure that cannot be manipulated.

“NNPC Limited currently, strictly operates under three principles of profitability, energy transition, and sustainability drive for its survival.

“This template has been strictly exhibited and adhered to by Kyari, through deeply innovative commitment to the highest standards of transparency and global best practices in all its activities, including its contracting process.

“As at now, contracts are being awarded based on rigorous evaluation criteria and in line with industry norms.

“To ensure compliance to Due Process, the NNPCL has subjected the selection process to a competitive tender guided by Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) standards, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission expertise, and the active involvement of a Transaction Advisor,” he added.

Muhammed allegrd that the attacks on the NNPCL and its top management by faceless groups and individuals aimed at painting the National Oil Company and its top management executive led by Kyari in bad light. (NAN)

