Expert encourages more greenhouse farming to boost food security

A greenhouse farming expert, Mr Chuba Chukwuka, has called for the inclusion of more farmers in the greenhouse farming system to boost food security in the country.

Chukwuka, made this call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

NAN reports that a Greenhouse, also called glasshouse, building designed for the protection of tender or out-of-season plants against excessive cold or heat.

The modern greenhouse is usually a glass- or plastic-enclosed framed structure that is used for the production of fruits, vegetables, flowers and any other plants that require special conditions of temperature.

The expert noted that less dependence on weather-based farming would help boost food production in the country.

“A weather season does not really affect productivity in greenhouse farming. With the proper condition, crops can be cultivated all year round in a greenhouse.

“It will be beneficial to our agriculture sector if we encourage more farmers into greenhouse farming with less dependence on weather variations.

“With greenhouse farming, we can go a long way in tackling the issues of food security in the country.

“We can have most crops all year round irrespective of the weather when we have more greenhouses across the country, hence boosting food security,” the expert told NAN.

Chukwuka also appealed to the Federal Government and relevant agricultural bodies to aid more local farmers to start up greenhouses and increase food productivity.

He, however, called for the identification of genuine farmers as beneficiaries of the greenhouse farm campaign.

“Greenhouses can be a long-term investment for local farmers despite the intensive cost in setting up one.

“If farmers can be assisted to get the start-up fund for the greenhouse, it will go a long way to quell food insecurity in the country.

“The government should embark on a nationwide campaign to encourage local farmers to start up greenhouses as well as provision of financial aid to do so.

“However, the government should identify the real farmers and not ‘political’ or ‘business’ farmers who may sabotage the campaign and its impacts.

“The assistance on greenhouse farming should be channelled directly to the farmers and not unscrupulous individuals,” Chukwuka said. (NAN)

