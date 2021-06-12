Expert commends Buhari on Democracy Day Speech

June 12, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Politics, Project 0



A financial expert, Dr Terfa Abraham, on Saturday commended Muhammadu Buhari on his broadcast in which he highlighted efforts at repositioning the economy and national integration.

Abraham gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in .

He described the ’s speech as highly impressionable, with him speaking directly Nigerians.

“We saw the speak directly Nigerians. This is a follow-up from the interview he granted Arise TV, where many journalists had the opportunity ask their leader questions.

“It was better we heard him speak us directly,” Abraham said.

The expert urged the president to sustain the openness to media engagement.

According to him, the Buhari’s administration is using the Economic Sustainability Plan, which relies mostly on non-oil revenue, to for young people and to rejig the economy.

Abraham said the president showed sincerity in portraying the present status of the economy which required huge revenue to fund the budget.

He said, however, the administration had also mustered the will in meeting the gaps in revenue by laudable economic and infrastructure projects.

According to him, the president took time to itemise the achievements and the new revenue initiatives driven by NIMASA blue economy.

Abraham also lauded the efforts made by the administration in rejigging the nation’s security architecture to respond to facing the country.

The economist and public analyst said in spite of how Nigerians felt, having a country they could call their own was a pride and joy every Nigerian should guard jealously. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,