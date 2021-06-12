Expert commends Buhari on Democracy Day Speech

A financial expert, Dr Terfa Abraham, on Saturday commended President Muhammadu Buhari on his Democracy Day broadcast in which he highlighted efforts at repositioning the economy and national integration.

Abraham gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He described the president’s speech as highly impressionable, with him speaking directly to Nigerians.

“We saw the president speak directly to Nigerians. This is a follow-up from the interview he granted Arise TV, where many journalists had the opportunity to ask their leader questions.

“It was better we heard him speak to us directly,” Abraham said.

The expert urged the president to sustain the openness to media engagement.

According to him, the Buhari’s administration is using the Economic Sustainability Plan, which relies mostly on non-oil revenue, to create jobs for young people and to rejig the economy.

Abraham said that the president showed sincerity in portraying the present status of the economy which required huge revenue to fund the budget.

He said, however, that the administration had also mustered the will in meeting the gaps in revenue by its laudable economic and infrastructure projects.

According to him, the president took time to itemise the achievements and the new revenue initiatives driven by NIMASA blue economy.

Abraham also lauded the efforts made by the administration in rejigging the nation’s security architecture to respond to challenges facing the country.

The economist and public analyst said that in spite of how Nigerians felt, having a country they could call their own was a pride and joy that every Nigerian should guard jealously. (NAN)