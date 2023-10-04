Expert celebrates 2023 Best University of Nigeria Nsukka Graduating Doctor

By Chimezie Godfrey

A Procurement Expert, and National Coordinator, Procurement Observation and Advocacy Initiative (PRADIN), Mohammed Attah has celebrated Dr Ugochi Nwizu who emerged the 2023 Best University of Nigeria Nsukka Graduating Doctor.

In a statement, Attah extolled the academic brilliance of Dr Nwizu, and most especially her sense of decency in terms of her physical appearance and conduct.

He decried the fact that such a quintessential gem was not projected by the Nigerian media, but that they chose to show everything about BBNAIJA.

He therefore urged parents to keeping telling their children that modesty is one of the greatest virtues of a woman.

He said,”She is the “2023 Best University of Nigeria Nsukka Graduating Doctor”.

“She is also the best student in Medicine & Surgery, Physiology with eight distinctions in Anatomy, Biochemistry, Oral Biology, Pathology,

“Pharmacology, maxillofacial Surgery. She’s worth being celebrated, but non of our media houses carries her news both electronics and printed. But they will celebrate and show everything about BBNAIJA, We are very far from recovery.

“Just look at her as beauty glows ; No exposure of chest, waist or legs; No irresponsible neck/hand/leg or noselaces; No artistic paintings or attachments; No chicken feathers glued to her eyes; No gunk, No junk. Today, the “world” will bow to her choice.

“Please Keep telling your Children that modesty is one of the greatest virtue a woman will have.”

