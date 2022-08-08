Expert canvasses synergy to fast track economic growth

A public Policy Consultant , Dr Joe Abah, has advocated a stronger synergy between the political and Bureaucratic classes to fast track growth and development of the nation’s economy.

He made the call at the on going Worksop on good governance and Economy organised for memebers of Ebonyi State Executive Council, at Transcorp Hilton , Abuja.

Dr Abah whose lecture centred on good governance, institutions and public policy observed that mutual mistrust among the political class and Civil servants has negated policy formulation and implementation.

According to him, good governance and quality services are critical for inclusive growth and participation of a broader set of Stakeholders.

He appealed to political leaders to shun corruption and manic greed by prioritizing the welfare of their subjects.

Dr Abah attributed the mounmental achievements of Ebonyi State Governor Engr David Nweze to prudent utilisation of the meagre resources anchored on proper Policy formulation and implementation.

The Governor of Ebonyi State Engr David Nweze Umahi represented by the Deputy Governor Dr Kelechi Igwe said the rationale behind the workshop is to improve the capacity of the participants for optimal performance.

His words ” I believe you will take note and deploy it into our daily activities even if you think and feel the the time is too short for it to make impact and meaning in Ebonyi State, it will also help you in future . It is a great opportunity from our Governor to provide us with this platform to hear from the mouths of the masters”.

Other Resource Persons delivered lectures on Rationalising citizen-centred Governance at sub – national level; Nigeria’s Fragile Economy; as well as Governance and Development – lesson for Ebonyi state.





