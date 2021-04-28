Expert calls for state of emergency on infrastructure development

Dr Stephen Akintayo, the Chief Executive Officer, Gtext Homes, has called for a state of emergency on infrastructure development to boost employment, wealth redistribution and security the country.

Akintayo made the call during a news announcing the forthcoming 2021 Global Property Brokers on Wednesday .

He said that declaring a state of emergency on infrastructure development would create opportunities that would spur economic activities and assist to curb issues of insecurity.

Akintayo noted that unemployment was a factor contributing to the increasing rate of insecurity the country.

He added that investing in ammunition without addressing unemployment issues would not have the much needed impact.

According to him, the three tiers of government explore the dimension of improving the country’s infrastructure development in health, road networks and housing, among .

Akintayo said that the private sector should a more active role to assist the government in securing the country.

He stressed that insecurity was inimical to business and investment growth.

Akintayo said that the forthcoming Global Property Brokers organised by Gtext Homes was to proffer ideas and solutions that would create employment opportunities and wealth creation through the real estate industry.

According to him, the event slated for May 1 at Landmark Event , , will converge global experts in business, real estate, leadership and investment sectors.

Akintayo said the would expose participants to real estate investment opportunities, coaching and mentorship, networking and digital marketing tools.

He added that the conference would expose participants to untapped opportunities in the real estate industry.

“The conference will provide an opportunity for many youths to learn strategies that would assist them leverage social media to sell real estates in Nigeria, Dubai, US and UK markets.

will generate incomes that would make them financially independent and contribute to the country’s Gross Domestic Product growth,” he said.

Akintayo said that the conference would have about 12,000 participants in attendance virtually and physically from various countries.

Akintayo noted that the conference was targeted at achieving the company’s goal of creating 100,000 jobs before the end of 2021. (NAN)

