An environmental expert, Ms Gloria Bulus, has called for the adoption of Ecobricks building technologies to address the growing climate change realities on the environment.

Bulus, the founder of Bridge-that-Gap Initiative, an environmental non-profit organisation, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

NAN reports that an ecobrick is a building block made entirely from unrecyclable plastic. They are created by filling a plastic bottle with clean, dry plastic until it is packed tightly and can be used as a building block.

Ecobricks can be used in all sorts of sustainable building projects, which makes them a great way to dispose of plastic waste that would otherwise end up in landfills, and potentially, the ocean.

The expert noted that eco-bricks building, when adopted by Nigerians, can address the issues of climate change caused by plastic pollution.

“The possibility of adopting Ecobricks buildings in Nigeria is very high but there is a need for experts in the building sector to have appropriate knowledge and improve their expertise in designing green buildings.

“Ecobricks buildings will also largely address the issue of plastic pollution in Nigeria because plastics such as pet bottles can be used as ecobricks.

“The benefits of Ecobricks building technology cannot be underestimated. Adopting Green building technologies serve as one of our best strategies in addressing climate change.

“We must understand that Ecobricks buildings guarantee energy efficiency, better indoor air quality, less water usage, waste management, and much more,” the expert told NAN.

According to Bulus, Nigerians need to be sensitised on the benefits of ecobricks in ridding the environment of unwanted plastic waste in order to adopt its technology.

She also called for a change of perception of plastic waste through orientation and sensitisation by relevant bodies and environmental stakeholders.

“The benefits of Ecobricks building go beyond improving or protecting the environment. It saves money, though it might cost a little bit higher to construct it is cheaper to maintain and operate.

“Ecobricks buildings reduce energy consumption, enhance water conservation, reduce waste, and lowers green gas emissions.

“Ecobricks buildings are good for both physical and mental health especially when it has space for relaxation, health, and wellness activities.

“To adopt Ecobricks building technologies, first, people must understand what it is all about; its benefits and the implications of the regular buildings we are used to.

“This perception has to change through sensitiation, cost of building and designing Ecobricks buildings should be affordable especially to low-income earners.

“If people understand the benefits and can afford Ecobricks building technology, then it will be easy to adopt,” she said. (NAN)

