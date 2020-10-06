Expert advocates greater attention to cancer patients in Coronavirus treatment

An oncologist (tumour expert), Dr Abisoye Abayomi, says cancer patients require more attention in the fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19).

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday that cancer patients had been disproportionally affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Abayomi noted that the impact of the virus on cancer patients was more devastating since the pre-existing cancer condition made the fight against the virus more Herculean.

He said that a delay in cancer diagnosis, while treating COVID-19 could be responsible for avoidable deaths at the height of the pandemic.

“A late-stage cancer diagnosis could also be responsible for millions of preventable deaths across the world during the pandemic.

“Where there are delays, clinicians and patients should consider alternative tests like specialised liquid biopsy to help diagnose and identify cancers,’’ he said.