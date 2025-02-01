Expert advocates fortified foods to boost Nigeria’s health and economy

A Professor of Animal Science at the Bayero University Kano, Bashir Muhammad Fagge, has advocated for a national push toward fortification and modification of milk, meat, and eggs to enhance nutrition and economic sustainability.

Prof Fagge made this assertion during the 52nd inaugural lecture of Bayero University, Kano held on 30 January 2025.

Fagge has spent years studying the power of animal-based foods and their impact on human health.

Speaking on the subject, Fagge highlighted that the everyday foods that are packed with essential nutrients could be even more beneficial with scientific enhancements.

“Milk and eggs are among the most complete foods available, yet millions of Nigerians are not getting the full benefits due to a lack of proper processing and fortification,” he explains.

From ancient times, humans have relied on livestock for food. Today, global milk production has reached 540 million metric tonnes, and meat and egg consumption continue to rise. Egg production alone has grown by over 200% in the past 30 years, thanks to its affordability and high nutrient content.

However, Fagge stresses that mere availability is not enough. “We need to process these foods in ways that maximize their nutritional value and ensure safety,” he says.

To fully harness the benefits of these foods, they undergo various processing techniques:

Milk: Pasteurization and fermentation make it safer, while fortification with iron, iodine, and vitamins can combat anemia and goiter.

Meat: Methods such as curing, fermentation, and ultra-high pressure treatment preserve flavor while retaining essential nutrients.

Eggs: Liquid, frozen, and dried egg products provide longer shelf life and convenience without losing their rich protein content.

Fortification has been a game-changer in global nutrition efforts, and Fagge believes Nigeria should invest more in it. Adding vitamin C to milk has significantly reduced anemia cases in some countries, while iodine fortification has helped prevent goiter. In a more localized approach, Moringa-fortified yogurt is proving to be an effective way to boost protein, vitamins, and minerals.

With concerns about heart disease and cholesterol levels on the rise, modifying meat to contain healthier fatty acids has become a focus. Feeding livestock omega-3-rich diets—such as fish oil or linseed—results in meat that is better for human consumption.

Nigerians love their Suya, Kilishi, and Dambun-nama, which have gained international recognition. But while these delicacies are rich in flavor, Fagge suggests that modern food safety techniques, such as infrared cooking and pulsed electric fields, can make them even better by improving shelf life and reducing harmful microbes.

As food security becomes a global priority, Fagge urges policymakers to support research and investment in better food processing techniques. “Nigeria has the potential to lead Africa in food innovation,” he says. “By adopting modern methods, we can improve nutrition, reduce malnutrition, and create jobs in the agricultural sector.”

With the right policies and investments, Nigeria’s food industry could transform into a powerhouse—one that not only feeds its people but does so with scientifically enhanced, nutrient-packed meals that promote long-term health and economic growth.