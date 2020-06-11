Expert advises women on eating healthy fruits during pregnancy

Share the news













A Gynaecologist and Obstetrician, Dr Aisosa Ehigiator, has advised women to eat healthy foods and fresh fruits during pregnancy to ensure that both mother and baby remain healthy.

Ehigiator, who works with a private hospital, Estate Hospital, Benin in Edo, gave this advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Benin.

He said that making healthful food choices was crucial for women when during pregnancy.

“Their diet will provide the foetus with the nutrients essential for growth and development.

“A nutritious diet plays an essential role in a person’s overall health, helping the body to function effectively and reducing the risk of some diseases.

“Most people are aware that a healthful diet should include plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein and healthful fats.

“However, they may not realise that specific fruits are particularly beneficial during pregnancy.

“It is very important to eat fruits during pregnancy. It helps build immunity for both mother and child,” he said.

According to him, eating a healthful, varied diet is particularly important during pregnancy as the right nutrients can help the foetus to develop and grow as it should.

He said that an increased intake of vitamins and minerals could help a pregnant woman to keep her own body in the best condition possible.

“Snacking on fruit can be a great way to boost vitamin intake in addition to curbing sugar cravings,” he said. (NAN)















