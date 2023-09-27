Expert advises FG on blockchain technology to boost economic growth

By Taiye Olayemi

Mr Odunayo Ayeku, Chief Executive Officer, Kinka token, a Bitcoin company, on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to further embrace blockchain technology to boost the nation’s economy.

Ayeku gave the advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) against the backdrop of the dwindling economy.

He said a couple of other things must be done to further boost the economy like: cutting cost, structural empowerment, adequate monitoring of government establishments and projects, good power supply and more.

“At this stage of the nation’s development, the federal government must prioritise boosting our economy. Government needs to invest in capacity building to revive the economy.

“The federal government should embrace blockchain technology, blockchain institutions should not be left out as well because with this, we can generate much money to clear our debt in the diaspora,” he said.

Speaking on the need for government to educate Nigerians on cryptocurrencies, he said this would go a long way in curbing the ‘Japa syndrome’ ravaging the country.

He said Nigerians continue to travel out in quest for better means of livelihood because they no longer find Nigeria attractive but crypto education could make many change their minds to stay.

“Crypto education can indeed offer a potential path toward financial freedom in Nigeria and across the world.

“Investing in cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Kinkajou has provided substantial returns for many early adopters.

“The advent of crypto has really contributed to job creation in Nigeria but our government is not looking into that aspect, and the crypto market in no doubt can help boost Nigeria’s economy.

“However, it is essential to approach it with caution and understand the risks involved. To achieve financial freedom with crypto, there are a few steps to consider,” he said

Ayeku advised Nigerian youths to explore the power of the internet legitimately by acquiring relevant skills for problem-solving, and creating digital businesses.

According to him, as a developer and Chief Executive Officer of Kinkajou token, a digital currency, he has been able to fully maximise opportunities on the internet legitimately. (NAN)

