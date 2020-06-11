Expelled factional PDP members pray court to sack caretaker Committee

Share the news













The expelled PDP factional leaders in Plateau on Thursday prayed the Federal High Court sitting in Jos to sack the Yakubu Chocho-Led Caretaker Committee for lack of credibility.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports on Thursday that the seven-member factional members led by Mr Nandom Pyennap-Exodus were on June 4 expelled from the party for gross misconduct and anti-party activities by PDP state Caretaker Committee.

Those expelled are Nandom penap-Exodus, Godwin W Bedir, Akims mamot-James. Mrs Asabe Dareng. Nathaniel Dakas, Jecob Dashed and Alh Kabiru Musa.

They filed a suit before Justice Dorcas Agishi of the Federal High Court, seeking five reliefs which include an order of the court nullifying the appointment of the state party caretaker Committee.

Joined in the suit as 2nd defendant is the PDP National Working Committee (NWC).

The faction also demanded for an orde stating that the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) which appointed the Chochoi led Caretaker Committee lacks the power to do so and an order setting aside the letter that emanated from it be deemed null, void and of no legal effect

Mr D.A .Zangbe, Counsel to the expelled members, told the court that although the case was for mention, the respondents were not served with hearing notices.

“My Lord am afraid we can’t continue with the hearing of this case today since hearing notices have not been served on the defendants, who are not here in court as result.

“We shall be applying for an adjournment to enable us effect service on them (defendants).

“If my Lord will agree with us, we shall be asking for 30 days from now to enable the defendants reply our motion after serving them, ” Zangbe pleaded.

The judge then adjourned the case until July 16 for further mention/hearing. (NAN)

