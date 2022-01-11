Expedite action on completion of 2021 admission, JAMB tells tertiary institutions

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

All tertiary in Nigeria have been called upon to expedite action on the completion the 2021 Admission exercise.

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, -JAMB said the call became necessary following the negligible number fully-processed 2021 Admissions on the Central Admissions System,CAPS,out
the teeming population eligible candidates with the requisite
qualifications yearning for admission.

“The Board is aware the numerous challenges that have impacted the academic calendars tertiary institutions as well as the smooth processing admission requests but urged to devise acceptable means closing the gap and complete the 2021
Admission exercise on schedule, ” it said.

The Director Admissions, Mr
Mohammed Babaji Ahmed, while
briefing some selected institutional Desk Officers, implored to interact with their respective institutions to ensure that even if they are not ready for the
students to resume, they can conduct such admissions prior to their respective chosen resumption dates to enable their candidates know their fate.

He also disclosed that the Board was on the verge rolling out the 2022 UTME documents hence the need for Desk Officers to be proactive.

He expressed the the Board to prevent candidates from incurring unnecessary expenses through buying new e-pins that they not use if they are eventually admitted.

The Director decried the situation
whereby only about one hundred
thousand candidates have been
processed out the over six hundred thousand eligible candidates.

It would be recalled that over 1.4m
candidates registered for both the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation
Examination,UTME, and Direct Entry,DE, out which only about 600,000 possessed the requisite qualifications to be admitted based on available records with the Board.

