Expedite action on completion of 2021 admission, JAMB tells tertiary institutions

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

All tertiary institutions in Nigeria have been called upon to expedite action on the completion of the 2021 Admission exercise.

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, -JAMB said the call became necessary following the negligible number of fully-processed 2021 Admissions on the Central Admissions Processing System,CAPS,out

of the teeming population of eligible candidates with the requisite

qualifications yearning for admission.

“The Board is aware of the numerous challenges that have impacted the academic calendars of tertiary institutions as well as the smooth processing of admission requests but urged them to devise acceptable means of closing the gap and complete the 2021

Admission exercise on schedule, ” it said.

The Director of Admissions, Mr

Mohammed Babaji Ahmed, while

briefing some selected institutional Desk Officers, implored them to interact with their respective institutions to ensure that even if they are not ready for the

students to resume, they can conduct such admissions prior to their respective chosen resumption dates to enable their candidates know their fate.

He also disclosed that the Board was on the verge of rolling out the 2022 UTME application documents hence the need for Desk Officers to be proactive.

He expressed the resolve of the Board to prevent candidates from incurring unnecessary expenses through buying new e-pins that they may not use if they are eventually admitted.

The Director decried the situation

whereby only about one hundred

thousand candidates have been

processed out of the over six hundred thousand eligible candidates.

It would be recalled that over 1.4m

candidates registered for both the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation

Examination,UTME, and Direct Entry,DE, out of which only about 600,000 possessed the requisite qualifications to be admitted based on available records with the Board.

