Expect more dividends of democracy, AMAC chairman tells residents

By Ruth Oketunde

Mr Christopher Maikalangu, Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has assured residents of the area of his administrations’ readiness to deliver more dividends of democracy to them.

Maikalangu gave the assurance following his victory at the FCT Election Appeal Tribunal on Oct. 1.

The assurance is contained in a statement signed by Mr Kingsley Madaki, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Public Affairs to the Chairman, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Maikalangu expressed gratitude to the residents, for their support and prayers.

He commended the three-man panel of the appeal tribunal led by Justice Suleiman Belgore, for deciding to stand by the truth.

“The three justices have written their names with gold in the sands of time and posterity will always judge in their favour.

“I also wish to commend the doggedness of the leaders and members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who stood by me in the period of the legal challenges.

“Now that the distractions are over, it is time to work for the people that elected us by ensuring that the residents benefit from the dividends of democracy they have been longing for,” Maikalangu said.

The chairman added that his administration would focus more on rural communities by providing infrastructural facilities such as rural electrification, opening of feeder roads, construction of boreholes, among others.

He called on AMAC residents to continue to support and pray for the success of his administration, while assuring them of his commitment to carry everyone along.(NAN)

