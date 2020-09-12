Exit students: NGO supports 30 schools to achieve COVID-19 safety protocols

The Development Research and Project Center (DRPC), an NGO, says it has initiated a COVID-19 safety intervention, to enable exit students write their final year examinations in 30 secondary schools in the country.

Dr Abubakar Danladi, the Coordinator of the Organisation, stated this at the presentation of Certificate of Grant to the Government Technical College (GTC), Kaura-Namoda, on Friday.

 

 

Danladi said the intervention programme tagged: “Very Future Work Hard Programme” would be implemented with the support of the Open Society Foundation Organisation in 30 selected schools.

He noted that the programme focused at ensuring provision of adequate facilities in the schools in line with the COVID-19 safety protocols set out by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

 

 

The Coordinator added that the programme would also organised extra-mural classes for  the students writing their examinations to achieve academic excellence.

“Government has approved for some categories of students in exit classes to resume to enable them write the West African Senior Secondary School Examinations (WASSCE).
“The DRPC felt that the education sector is very important and initiated an intervention programme with funding from Open Society Foundation, to support some selected schools across the country.

“We called for proposal from the schools, GTC Kaura Namoda is among the few 30 schools selected kin the country,” he said.

According to him, the Organisation is working to ensure the safety of the students through the provision of necessary measures such as use of hand sanitiser, face masks and hand washing among others.
Danladi disclosed that the organisation presented N100, 000 first instalments out of the N366,000  grant earmarked for the GTC Kaura-Namoda.

In a remark, Mani Ango, Director, Technical and Vocational Education, Zamfara State Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, described the gesture as a welcomed development.

 

 

Ango said the ministry had embarked on partnership with the various stakeholders to promote science and technology education in the state.

He said the ministry in collaboration with the Federal Government embarked on a special Information and Communition Technology (ICT) networking projects in schools.

 

 

 

Also speaking, Siribai Kabiru, the Principal of the College, thanked the organisation for the gesture and pledged to ensure effective utilisation of the fund. (NAN)


