Exercises keep personnel ready for emergencies – Army commandant

By Oladapo Udom

The Commandant, Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Center (NAFRC), AVM Idi Lubo, on Saturday said that exercises were necessary to keep personnel physically, mentally and emotionally ready for emergencies.

Lubo said this at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Logistics Command during the Ikeja annual 10km Walk and Jog in Lagos.

“The 10km walk is aimed at exercising our bodies and souls to remain constantly fit and ready to take up the call for duty.

“As soldiers and service personnel, we can be deployed any day and we should be mentally, physically and emotionally ready.

“This particular event is a means in assessing our readiness and status to respond to emergency situations,” he said.

Lubo said he hardly saw any dangerous situation throughout the route, adding that the exercise was well conducted.

He thanked the organisers for putting up a good show and hope that everyone would increase the distance in subsequent road exercises.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

