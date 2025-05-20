‎EXERCISE: The Free Medicine for a Healthy Heart, By Maimuna Katuka Aliyu

‎



‎Imagine a pill that slashes your risk of heart disease, lowers blood pressure, eases stress, and improves sleep—with zero side effects. Sounds like a miracle, right?



‎The good news: that pill exists. It is called daily exercise. And science confirms it might be the most powerful, accessible medicine for your heart—and your life.



‎*What the Research Says*



‎A 2023 study published in the European Heart Journal followed over 100,000 people worldwide. It found that just 15–30 minutes of moderate activity daily—like brisk walking, cycling, or dancing—cut the risk of heart disease by up to 25%.



‎More intense workouts, such as running or high-intensity interval training (HIIT), pushed that benefit even higher—to 35–40%. And the benefits are cumulative, meaning even 5–10 minute bursts throughout the day can add up to big gains.



‎*Why It Works*



‎Here is what regular movement does for your heart:



‎Strengthens the heart muscle



‎Lowers blood pressure



‎Improves cholesterol (reduces bad LDL, increases good HDL)



‎Reduces inflammation, which helps prevent artery blockages



‎The World Health Organization ranks physical inactivity as one of the top causes of death globally, responsible for over 3.2 million deaths a year—surpassing smoking in some regions.



‎*You Don’t Need a Gym Membership*



‎When you hear “exercise,” you might picture crowded gyms or strict routines. But heart-healthy movement is much simpler—and more fun—than that.



‎A 2022 Harvard study found that just walking 21 minutes a day reduced heart disease risk by 30%. Gardening, taking the stairs, playing with kids, or dancing to Afrobeats or amapiano all count. Your heart does not care how you move—just that you move.



‎*So, How Much Is Enough?*



‎The American Heart Association recommends:



‎150 minutes of moderate activity per week, or



‎75 minutes of vigorous activity, or



‎A mix of both, spread across the week



‎That is roughly 21 minutes a day—less time than a scroll through social media or a TV show binge.



‎*What Is Holding You Back?*



‎Common obstacles include time, motivation, and misinformation. But think of exercise not as a task, but as a gift to your future self. A stronger heart today means fewer hospital visits, less medication, and a longer, healthier life.



‎From Lagos to London, Nairobi to New York, the message is the same: your heart thrives on movement.



‎*Final Word*



‎If exercise came in a bottle, it would be the world’s best-selling drug. But it is free—and all it takes is a decision to move.



‎So tomorrow morning, skip the snooze button. Take a walk. Stretch. Dance. Just move.



‎Your heart will thank you.



‎And science agrees.



‎