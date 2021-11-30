Exercise Still Waters: 4 Brigade inaugurates borehole at Ugoneki community

The Nigerian Army 4, Brigade, Benin as part of its Civil/Military relationship has inaugurated an industrial borehole at Ugoneki community in Uhumwode Local Government Area of Edo.

The Brigade commander, Brig.-Gen. Sani Abdullahi during the inauguration on Monday said that the borehole was for the benefit of the people of the community.

Abdullahi, who is also the Commander Sector 1 in the ongoing Exercise Still Water in the state, said that the completed borehole was part of the Brigade’s Corporate Social Responsibility to the people of the locality.

He noted that security would be easily restored and much easily achieved, If everybody gets involve in the fight.

According to him, this project is to extend our service as part of our Civil/Military relationship to our immediate host community.

“Security is not all about who is on ground, but about seeing something and saying something.”

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahaya while Inaugurating the project said that the borehole would alleviate the suffering of Ugoneki community, as well as foster the existing relationship between the community and the Nigerian Army.

Yahaya, represented by Maj.-Gen. Gabriel Ochigbano, the team leader of the Army Headquarters Monitoring Team, expressed delight on the achievements of the sector both in terms of operations and community relations.

He however, sued for more support from the civilian populace to clear the country of criminality and admonished the community to speak out to security agencies when they noticed any abnormalities around them.

Responding, the Royal father of the community, Prince Victor Oguigo expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Army for choosing the community for the installation of the borehole.

He expressed unflinching support to the success of Exercise Still Water in the state. (NAN)

