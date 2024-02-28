Executive Order to tackle rising cost of drugs ‘will soon be issued’, says Minister

Nigeria’s Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate has said the Federal government is concerned about the rising cost of drugs.

By Danlami Nmodu

Pate specifically announced that an executive order to curb rising cost of drugs is coming. According to the Minister, “The rising cost of pharmaceuticals is a pressing concern, and we are taking decisive action to address this issue. An executive order will soon be issued to curb escalating drug prices in the short term, while our mid to long-term goal involves the domestication of imported drugs within the next three years, in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade.”

Pate made this announcement Wednesday at Ministerial Briefing Series at International Conference Centre, Radio House Abuja.The series is a brainchild of the Minister of Information and National Orientation.

Speaking further on Wednesday, Pate said, “In a strategic move to fortify the pharmaceutical infrastructure across the nation, the Federal Government initiated the construction of pharmaceutical-grade warehouses in 21 states in collaboration with Drug Management Agencies. Two additional warehouses at the federal level are also underway, complemented by the installation of the Warehousing Management Information System (WMIS) – M Supply, in these 21 pharma-grade warehouses. This visionary project, commenced in October 2023, is slated for completion in March 2024, with a scheduled commissioning in April 2024.

“The implementation of WMIS is expected to significantly enhance accountability and transparency, ensuring the potency of public health medicines and other health commodities. This infrastructure development aligns with our commitment to improving health outcomes for citizens nationwide.

Furthermore, Pate said,the government has taken strides in advancing healthcare data management. Essential medicines and narcotics utilization across the three levels of healthcare have been successfully onboarded onto the National Health Logistics Management Information System (NHLMIS) platform, he said, adding, that the “decisive step not only strengthens our international image by enhancing medicines reporting but also establishes a robust framework for monitoring and optimizing the supply chain.”

Pate who used the occasion to “highlight the remarkable strides made by the administration of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, in advancing the health sector, particularly since May 2023, further stated that “Our commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility, affordability, and quality has been unwavering, and I am proud to share the significant achievements we have accomplished thus far.”

Listing the strides by his ministry so far, Pate said, “First and foremost, let me underscore the key role of primary healthcare in ensuring the well-being of our citizens. Since assuming office, we have prioritized the revitalization of primary healthcare facilities across the nation, ensuring they are adequately equipped and staffed to provide essential services to communities. Through sustained investment and strategic partnerships, we have expanded access to vital healthcare services, particularly in rural and underserved areas, improving health outcomes and reducing the burden of preventable diseases.

Over 550,000 women now attend their first ANC

The Minister disclosed that ,”As a result of our efforts, we have recorded an increase in the proportion of women who attend ANC. Over 550,000 women now attend their first ANC and are armed with the right information and care to improve their pregnancy outcomes and reduce maternal and child mortality. The achievements we have recorded signal progress and improvements. To sustain and continue to build on these gains, in the last six months, the Government of Nigeria recruited 2,497 Doctors, Midwives/Nurses, and CHEWs to bridge the gaps due to attrition. An additional 1,400 health facilities now have Skilled Birth Attendants to assist in deliveries at the health facilities. This has increased the number of health facility deliveries to as high as 230,000 deliveries per month.

FG to release N50bn first tranche of Basic Healthcare Fund

Pate also announced that “the Federal Government will be releasing N50 billion as the first tranche of the Basic Healthcare Fund, a significant increase from N25 billion allocated in 2022. This infusion of funds will breathe new life into our primary healthcare facilities, ensuring that quality care is accessible to all citizens.

“The Federal Government has made substantial strides in expanding health insurance coverage. Recognizing that financial barriers often deter individuals from seeking medical care, we have worked tirelessly to increase the accessibility and affordability of health insurance schemes. By supporting enrollment initiatives and streamlining administrative processes, we have extended coverage to millions of Nigerians, safeguarding them against the financial hardships associated with healthcare expenses.

750,000 more Nigerians enrolled in health insurance

The minister added that “Since the beginning of this administration, we have enrolled about 750,000 more Nigerians in health insurance. We remain committed to providing access to quality health for all Nigerians through the Vulnerable Group Fund and the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF)

“Furthermore, our commitment to immunization has yielded remarkable results in protecting our population from vaccine-preventable diseases. Through robust vaccination campaigns and outreach programs, we have achieved significant strides in sustaining immunization coverage nationwide, safeguarding our communities, particularly our children, from devastating diseases. Notably, our swift response to the diphtheria outbreak underscored our commitment to proactive disease control measures, swiftly containing the spread and saving countless lives. Since the inception of diphtheria response, over 5 million children have been immunized with the Penta vaccine and 10 million children with Td vaccines.

Tackling Lassa fever, others

Pate disclosed government’s efforts against diseases.He said, “In our ongoing efforts to combat the threat of Lassa fever, I am pleased to announce the comprehensive measures taken by the Federal Government to enhance response capabilities and safeguard the health of Nigerians. To strengthen our response to Lassa fever outbreaks, the Federal Government has embarked on the distribution of essential response commodities to states and treatment centers across the nation especially in affected states. These include Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), Ribavirin (injection and tablets), body bags, thermometers, hypochlorite hand sanitizers, and Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) materials. By ensuring the availability of these critical resources, we aim to equip healthcare workers and facilities with the necessary tools to effectively manage and contain outbreaks.

“Recognizing the importance of strategic planning and preparedness, we have developed a robust distribution plan for Lassa fever commodities. This plan ensures the timely and equitable distribution of resources to states and treatment centers based on their specific needs and vulnerability. Additionally, prepositioning of commodities has been undertaken to facilitate swift response and minimize logistical challenges during outbreaks.

“Confirmed cases of Lassa fever are promptly treated at identified treatment centers across the states. These centers are equipped with the necessary medical expertise, facilities, and medications to provide comprehensive care to patients. By centralizing treatment and care, we can effectively manage cases, prevent transmission, and improve patient outcomes.

“We remain resolute in our commitment to mitigating the impact of Lassa fever and safeguarding the health and well-being of all Nigerians. Through strategic planning, resource allocation, and collaborative efforts with state governments and healthcare partners, we are confident in our ability to effectively respond to outbreaks and protect our communities.

He equally announced “the successful coverage of HPV vaccination. Since the launch of the HPV vaccine in October 2023 across 15 states plus the FCT, we have successfully vaccinated more than 4,95million eligible girls aged 9-14 years representing 80% of eligible girls. The Phase 2 introduction is scheduled for May 2024 in Anambra, Borno, Cross-river, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Gombe, Imo, Kwara, Kogi, Ondo, Rivers, Oyo, Sokoto, Kaduna, Katsina, Niger, Yobe, Plateau and Zamfara.

“Pre-implementation activities have commenced to ensure a successful phase 2 introduction a crucial milestone in our ongoing efforts to combat cervical cancer. By prioritizing preventive measures and expanding access to life-saving vaccines, we are taking proactive steps to protect the health and well-being of our women and girls, ensuring a healthier future for generations to come.

“I am also pleased to announce a significant increase in patient attendance at federal tertiary hospitals, a testament to the improved quality of care and confidence in our healthcare system. Through targeted investments in infrastructure, technology, and human capital, we will enhance the capacity of these institutions to deliver specialized medical services and handle complex health conditions, ensuring that every Nigerian has access to world-class healthcare when needed.

Speaks in tertiary healthcare, Policy on Cosmetics Safety, others

“Our commitment to improving tertiary healthcare services is unwavering. Twelve tertiary hospitals/centers have been earmarked for infrastructure development, including the establishment of oncology centers, radiology centers, and diagnostics facilities. These investments will enhance our capacity to provide specialized care and meet the evolving healthcare needs of our people.

“In addition, we have provided steadfast support to states in combating the scourge of Lassa fever. Through collaborative initiatives, capacity-building programs, and the provision of critical resources, we have strengthened surveillance, diagnosis, and treatment protocols, strengthening our collective response to this persistent threat.

“In collaboration with the medical and dental council of Nigeria, we have taken proactive steps to address the shortage of healthcare professionals. By increasing the number of medical students admitted to medical schools, we are boosting the healthcare workforce and laying the groundwork for a healthier future.

“Digitalization is poised to revolutionize healthcare delivery in Nigeria, and we are committed to embracing this transformation. Within the next two weeks, we will unveil a comprehensive program to digitize our healthcare system, streamlining processes, enhancing efficiency, and improving patient outcomes.

“In addition, the Federal Government has led the development of the maiden National Policy on Cosmetics Safety in Nigeria, a crucial policy that will guide the production and safe use of cosmetics in the country. Moreover, the development of two Unified Food Safety Training Manuals, focusing on Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) principles as well as the requirements for Good Hygiene and Manufacturing Practices (GHP/GMP) along the food supply chain, underscores our commitment to promoting food safety and hygiene practices across the nation. These initiatives collectively signify our dedication to advancing both pharmaceutical and food safety standards, ultimately contributing to the overall well-being of our citizens.

“Furthermore, our efforts to promote medical industrialization are gaining momentum. Through strategic partnerships and funding initiatives, we are unlocking the full potential of our healthcare sector. I am pleased to announce that the Ministry has secured a $1 billion pledge from Afriexim bank, alongside commitments from foreign partners, to support our endeavors in this regard.

While concluding his address, Pate said, “let me reaffirm the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to advancing the health and well-being of every Nigerian. While we celebrate these achievements, we recognize that our work is far from over. We remain steadfast in our resolve to build a healthier, more resilient nation, and we will continue to collaborate with stakeholders at all levels to achieve our shared vision of a thriving healthcare system for all.”

In his opening remarks, Minister of Information, Idris, said Nigerians have begun to receive the benefits of President Tinubu’s reforms.He also noted that job losses will not be the focus of the Oronsaye Report being implemented now.