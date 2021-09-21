Executive Order 5 will boost Fintech development- Minister

The Minister of state for Science, Technology and Innovation, Barrister Mohammed H. Abdullahi has said that the Executive Order 5 will help the development of indigenous financial technology services (FINTECH), which will help reduce capital/intellectual flight and improve Nigeria’s socio-economic fortunes.

He said this while receiving the chairman of the committee of e-Business Industry Heads, Mr. Adeyemi Atanda in his office on Tuesday in Abuja.

The committee is an advocacy group that contributes to the growth, stability and sustainability of the payment systems of Nigeria.

Barrister Abdullahi, said that the Ministry will support the development of financial systems in a transparent and inclusive manner.

He added that an elaborate and elastic policy framework would be developed to accommodate FINTECH development in Nigeria.

Earlier, the chairman of the committee, Mr. Adeyemi Atanda said the committee seeks to work closely, share thoughts and look for ways to develop an inclusive roadmap on FINTECH development with the Ministry.

He further stated that capacity building in development of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) by infusing aspects that will help youths embrace FINTECH.

